Nellie Mariscal

a wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister, tia, nina, and friend, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the age of 98. She is rejoicing, as she is reunited with her beloved parents, Braulio and Annie Aguilar; her husband, Roy; two sons, Roy and Freddy and son-in-law, Bebo Lopez. On earth, she is kept in the hearts of her two daughters, Sylvia Lopez and Margie (Harold) Manriquez; daughter-in-law, Pat Romero; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. You could always count on her door being open and a warm meal served with love within minutes of walking through the door. We were blessed to have her in our lives for so long. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.