 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nellie Mariscal

Nellie Mariscal

  • Updated

MARISCAL, Nellie A.

a wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister, tia, nina, and friend, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the age of 98. She is rejoicing, as she is reunited with her beloved parents, Braulio and Annie Aguilar; her husband, Roy; two sons, Roy and Freddy and son-in-law, Bebo Lopez. On earth, she is kept in the hearts of her two daughters, Sylvia Lopez and Margie (Harold) Manriquez; daughter-in-law, Pat Romero; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. You could always count on her door being open and a warm meal served with love within minutes of walking through the door. We were blessed to have her in our lives for so long. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News