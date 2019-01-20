NELSON, Carol Anne (Barry)
passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on January 18, 2019. Carol was born in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania on February 15, 1948. Carol is an alumna of the Philadelphia School of Arts where she graduated with a degree in Graphic Arts. Carol moved to Tucson in 1976 and married Steven Nelson in 1985. Carol made a career as a graphic artist and owned Type&Graphics for 35 years. Carol took pride in producing the annual El Tour de Tucson Journal, as well as producing pieces for numerous clients over the years. Carol's distinctive graphic style can be recognized in logos and printed materials throughout Tucson and serves as a legacy of her creative spirit and rare talent. Above all, Carol was a dog lover. Throughout her life, Carol and her husband showered their many dogs with love. Carol is survived by her husband, Steven Nelson and her sheepdog, Skye. Funeral arrangements are being handled by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel and services will be held at a future date.