NELSON, John A. 8/25/1934 - 1/9/2019
John Nelson, 84, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2019, with his family at his side. John was born in Rockwood, TN, and graduated from Roane County H.S. in Kingston, TN, Class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Army for two years in the Counter Intelligence Corps. John graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Business Administration (Accounting). On a weekend pass from the Army, John met Katherine Shaddix, who he later married. Theirs was a happy 47-year union. John moved to Tucson with his family in 1968 to accept a position with Hughes Aircraft as a cost accountant. He retired from Hughes after 22 years and again after ten years at Ventana Corp. as Manager of Government Contracts and Accounting. John and Kathy were devout Christians. John was an ordained deacon and served alongside Kathy in various capacities at 22nd Street Baptist Church. They were also members of Gideons International and enjoyed distributing Bibles to local schools as well as to fellow travelers. He loved travel and the outdoors, always up for a long hike or a cookout with family, friends and church youth. In 2010, a year and a half after Kathy passed away, John met Vicki Lester of Oklahoma City. They married the following year and Vicki also became a member of 22nd Street Baptist. They discovered mutual interests in helping the hungry and homeless and John would often go in search of someone needing a coat when cool weather began. John was noted for his easy going personality, dry sense of humor and positive outlook on life. He will be missed by many. John is survived by his two sons, Michael Kerry (Paula) Nelson and Bryan Keith (Tana) Nelson and daughter, Andrea Lee Unterberger; grandchildren, Kacey Lyn (Matt) Andreacola, Taylor John (Taylor Margaret) Nelson, Alexis Kay Nelson, Jakob Robert Unterberger, Abigail Katherine Unterberger, and Jax Gudbranson; also a sister, Martha Sue Nelson and a brother, Samuel K. Nelson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at 22nd Street Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a contribution in John's name to the Community Food Bank or Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.