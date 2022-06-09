We are sad to announce the passing of Nemesio Trevino. Nemesio passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 20, 2022. Nemesio was born in Douglas, Arizona on August 5, 1937. He attended Douglas schools and later The University of Arizona and graduated with a degree in civilengineering. He worked in a local civil engineering company for 30 years. After graduation from the UofA, he married his lifetime partner Nancy, and raised 3 children together. He was known for his humorous stories and his many jokes. He is preceded in death by his son, Nemesio II. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Arturo (Ruth); daughter, Heather (Cary); 2 sisters, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Mass will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Arrangements made by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.