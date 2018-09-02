NEWBERG, Pauline Ann
9/14/1950 - 8/4/2018
Mrs. Pauline Ann Newberg died peacefully on August 4, 2018 in her beloved San Diego, CA at the age of 67. Pauline was born in Chicago, IL, and had 48 happy years of marriage to David. Pauline was promoted to partner at Deloitte & Touche and moved to San Diego in 1994 after residing in Tucson, AZ for 22 years. Her last ten years were spent in retirement traveling the world with David and visiting with family. Pauline enjoyed and had a passion for flowers and her favorite charity was the San Diego Humane Society. Please join us in celebrating Pauline's life on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1376 Felspar Street, San Diego, CA 92109. Reception to follow the service in the church hall. If you would like to send flowers, please have them delivered to St. Paul's at the address listed above. Arrangements by PACIFIC BEACH LA JOLLA CHAPEL.