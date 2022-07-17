 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicholas Sofka

  • Updated

     It is with sadness we announce the passing of our friend and mentor, Nicholas J. Sofka, on July 7, 2022.       52 years ago Nick founded Highland Free School with a goal of creating an engaging and safe community where students can explore, create, and learn at their own pace. His belief that children are naturally inquisitive and excited by learning guided him as an educator.  Nick's tireless dedication and devotion allowed Highland to flourish over the past half century.  From joke telling at our weekly meetings, to encouraging students during winter performances, to making sure that Highland had cutting edge technology, he nourished an inspiring environment in which students could thrive.  His mischievous smile and enthusiasm for learning will be missed.       The celebration of life in honor of Nicholas will be held on July 30, 2022, at 9 am at Highland Free School. Arrangements: Angel Valley.

