NICHOLSON, Everett (Nick) Vinton
Was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on October 29, 2018 surrounded by his family. Nick as his friends called him, was born on August 24, 1930 in Houston, TX. A talented athlete, Nick played football for Daniel Baker college in Texas and after enlisting in the US Navy in 1951, he was ordered back from the combat zone in Korea to play football for the San Diego Naval Base. While playing service football, he was selected to play on the Navy-Marine Corp all-star team against the Washington Redskins in a charity game for the US Navy-Relief Fund. After that game the Cleveland Browns were interested in his abilities. Following Navy service, Everett enrolled at the University of Arizona where he played football one final year. While at the university, Everett met his future wife, Elaine Carlson. They married in 1956 and the next year Nick began a career of coaching, teaching, and administration at Catalina High School in Tucson, AZ. He ended a 31-year tenure at Catalina High School serving as athletic director from 1974 through 1988. Throughout his professional life, Everett gave unselfishly of his time and expertise to the many professional organizations to which he belonged. Nick was an avid Wildcat fan and spent many seasons at the U of A stadium and McKale Center. Nick also loved the game of golf and you could find him out on the courses around town with many of his friends. One of his great loves was fishing which he practiced in Greer, AZ and Colorado where Nick and Elaine, his wife of 62 years, spent the last years enjoying beautiful Colorado. Nick is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; daughters, Lynda DeShazer (Don) and Julie Cirivello (Michael). Everett is also survived by his sister, Billye Mathiews (Bethel) of Victoria Texas. His brothers, Ralph (Shirley) and Tommy predeceased him. A Celebration of Everett's Life will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Randolph Golf Course Copper room. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.