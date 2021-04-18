Nicolaas Verhulst

age 77, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 24, 2021 after a short bout with Covid-19. Nico was born in the Netherlands December 26, 1943 and the family immigrated to America in 1950 to Highland, Indiana. In 1972 Nico, Ann and daughters moved to Tucson. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ann and daughters, Lorie (Michael) Meyer and Chris (Gary) Sanchez; grandchildren, Courtney Tyra and Christopher Meyer and great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Noelle. Grandpa was the biggest fan of the grandkids' sports and activities at Desert Christian Schools. He is survived by sister, Annie (John) Ridder of Dyer, IN; brother, Jacob (the late Florence) Verhulst of Griffith, IN. Predeceased by parents, Leonard and Mary Verhulst and brothers, Adrian, Arie, Leonard and Art. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by so many.