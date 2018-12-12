NILZ, Patrick R.
of Oceanport, New Jersey, was born on March 17, 1950 in Salzburg, Austria to the late Josephine Nilz and the late Raymond Nilz. Patrick passed away at age of 68 on December 6, 2018 at his home in Marana, Arizona. He graduated from Shore Regional High School, and from NAU with a BS in police science. He was the owner and operator of All RV Service Center for 42 years. Patrick was the loving husband of Boby Nilz, and the devoted father of Patrick "Paddy" Nilz and brother of Priscilla Nilz Schneider. Patrick's passions included piloting hot air balloons, collecting antique tractors, sailing, flying, fishing and hanging out with family and friends. He loved going to Cholla Bay Mexico and being with his extended family there. Patrick was very proud of the Town of Marana and all the work he did with the Marana Heritage Conservancy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Patrick's name to the Marana Heritage Conservancy or the Community Christian Church of Marana. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Funeral Service, officiated by Pastor Dave Hedgepeth, on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Christian Church of Marana, 13610 N Sandario rd, Marana, Arizona, 85653. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. at Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr, Marana, Arizona, 85653. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.