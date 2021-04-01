KERSELS, Nina Fay (nee Smith)
November 7, 1941 - March 27, 2021
Nina Kersels was taken from us all too soon on Saturday, March 27, 2021, after a long-fought battle with bronchiectasis and pseudomonas. She went peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family and two dogs.
Born in Los Angeles, California on November 7, 1941 to Faith K. and William Edward Smith, Nina began her lifelong adventure with the love of her life, her husband of 60 years, George, on February 17, 1961. Together, they lived in numerous places, including: Southern and Northern California, Beaverton, OR; Beaconsfield, Bucks in the UK; St. Louis, MO; Houston, TX; Baltimore, MD, finally settling in Tucson, AZ in 2000. Their many travels took them around the world together.
Her love of gardening and bountiful knowledge was passed along to her daughter; a voracious reader, she loved spending time reading with her granddaughter, Sydney, and was a member of countless book groups, to which she brought plentiful insight and humor. Her wit was quick and dry; her laugh contagious.This beautiful, smart, talented, and funny woman leaves behind an ache in many hearts, including: her husband of 60 years, George; her two children, Sara and Mike; her two current dogs, Louie and Gus. She is also mourned deeply by her daughter-in-law, Kathryn, and her two granddaughters, Sydney and Zoe. She will also be missed by her extended family and friends: niece, Janine King Paganuzzi (Steve); nephews, Andy King (Leslie) and Bruce King (Sarah); her "little sis" of 65 years, Sally Stoner and her wife, Marcianne Fast of Halcyon, CA; Norm Testa and Cristiane Testa-Rekemeier of Tucson, AZ; Barbara, Gordon and Todd Hartwig of Santa Barbara, CA; Cindy Grassl of Janesville, WI; Gail Cohen (Alan) of Tucson, AZ; Susan Walker (Charlie) of Tucson, AZ.
The family would like to thank Emblem Hospice for their care and support, especially Katie and Jessica, who made her life just a little bit easier at the end of her journey.
A special thank you to caregiver extraordinaire, Sherry Payne, who has been with us for the last two years and held a special place in Nina's heart.
Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held later in the year (no Zoom service for this woman!) when we can all get together and share our favorite memories and stories.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal shelter or charity, or just get out in the garden with "butts to the sky."
The grass will always be green, the flowers always in bloom, there's no pollen or weeds, Mom, and I know you are watching out for us for the rest of our journey here on earth.