Nina Kersels

Born in Los Angeles, California on November 7, 1941 to Faith K. and William Edward Smith, Nina began her lifelong adventure with the love of her life, her husband of 60 years, George, on February 17, 1961. Together, they lived in numerous places, including: Southern and Northern California, Beaverton, OR; Beaconsfield, Bucks in the UK; St. Louis, MO; Houston, TX; Baltimore, MD, finally settling in Tucson, AZ in 2000. Their many travels took them around the world together.

Her love of gardening and bountiful knowledge was passed along to her daughter; a voracious reader, she loved spending time reading with her granddaughter, Sydney, and was a member of countless book groups, to which she brought plentiful insight and humor. Her wit was quick and dry; her laugh contagious.This beautiful, smart, talented, and funny woman leaves behind an ache in many hearts, including: her husband of 60 years, George; her two children, Sara and Mike; her two current dogs, Louie and Gus. She is also mourned deeply by her daughter-in-law, Kathryn, and her two granddaughters, Sydney and Zoe. She will also be missed by her extended family and friends: niece, Janine King Paganuzzi (Steve); nephews, Andy King (Leslie) and Bruce King (Sarah); her "little sis" of 65 years, Sally Stoner and her wife, Marcianne Fast of Halcyon, CA; Norm Testa and Cristiane Testa-Rekemeier of Tucson, AZ; Barbara, Gordon and Todd Hartwig of Santa Barbara, CA; Cindy Grassl of Janesville, WI; Gail Cohen (Alan) of Tucson, AZ; Susan Walker (Charlie) of Tucson, AZ.