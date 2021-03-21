Noah Richmond

passed away too soon at home in Tucson, AZ in the early hours of March 17, 2021. Noah was born on July 28, 2000 in Columbus, OH and is survived by his mother Adrea Armandé Richmond and his Father John William Grim. Noah was the most compassionate son a mother could hope for. He was a loving person to those who knew him and so kind to everyone else. He was an excellent chef, had impeccable style, a great taste in all types of music, loved his cat Loki, and enjoyed animé films and art. He was learning how to work on hardwood floors with his grandfather in Tucson and loved it too. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Tucson and then later laid to rest directly next to his family in Fairgrove, Missouri. You can contact the family at 520-235-0674. Arrivederci Noah. We love you. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.