Noe Sandoval

In Loving Memory of

SANDOVAL, Noe Bejarano

May 21, 1941 - March 9, 2016

My dear, your laughter, courage, kindness, love of music, and the gathering of family together are missing from this life. Compassion, humanity, patience, and understanding were qualities that you shared with each person you encountered. The happiness that you brought to life is gone but our memories are wonderful and joyful. Be at peace. Till we meet again my soul mate, you are missed each day. Love forever, Arlene

