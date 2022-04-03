Noel Conway

Conway, Noel

age 89, passed away peacefully in his Tucson, AZ home on March 16, 2022. He was born on September 5, 1932 in Long Beach, CA. Born to Ruth and Dwight Conway, he graduated from Oregon State University (OSU) where he initially attended on a football scholarship. After sustaining a football injury, Noel secured a Navy scholarship to complete his Bachelor of Science degree. Noel attended George Washington University Law School (Washington, DC) transferring to earn his J.D. degree from University of Southern California. Noel practiced patent and corporate law. In addition, he was a leader in the petroleum industry.

Always known as a "FUN-SEEKER", Noel spent time working hard, volunteering, traveling, skiing, fishing, tap dancing, golfing, playing games, singing and telling jokes using his cheat sheet in his wallet. He knew no strangers and welcomed friends and family to his homes in California, Arizona and Alaska. He was especially proud of the cabin he built with family in remote Alaska.

Noel was grateful for his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He adored his loving wife of 64 years, Jane (deceased), his children Scott Conway (deceased), Jan Hood, Jill Conway (William Graves); his grandchildren Grant Conway, Alec Hood, Jonathan (JT) Hood, Samantha Conway and Autumn Hood; his brother Dwight Conway (deceased), his sister-in-law Diane Conway and his nieces and nephews Kathy Conway Jurrell, Karyn Conway Hasselbrink, Michael Conway and Patrick Conway.

Noel's Celebration of Life will take place in Newport Beach, California on Friday, April 8th. In addition, there will be a Celebration of Life in Girdwood, Alaska (tba). Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Dalke, Jeanette H. Jean Dalke died peacefully March 18, 2022 in her home in Plfugerville, Texas. Born Anita Jeanette Harper, she grew up in Hutchinson Kansas, raised her family in Homewood/Flossmoor Illinois, and lived most of her life in Tucson Arizona. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Dalke .... Read more