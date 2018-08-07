NOLEN, Enee
the only child of Earl and Mickey Dunkerson, was born in Bisbee, Arizona on September 16, 1936. She spent her childhood in Bisbee and graduated from Bisbee High School where she was known for her baton twirling skills. Later she moved to Tucson, where she worked for Teamsters Local Union 310 for 15 years and Tucson Electric Power for 24 years, retiring in 2005. Outside of her career, her biggest successes are evident in the children she raised, Dave (Carla), Lee (Kirstin), Debbie (Rudy), and Jimmy, who preceded her in death. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is lovingly referred to as G-Ma by the grandkids and GG by the great-grandkids who brought numerous smiles to her face. Enee loved watching movies and classic TV reruns sitting alongside her little dog Pixie, her faithful companion for many years. She leaves many wonderful memories that we will treasure and hold in our hearts. Enee passed away quietly at her home on July 30, 2018 and is now peacefully watching over her beloved. The family will be holding a private memorial service, per her wishes. In lieu of cards or flowers, you may donate in her name to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.