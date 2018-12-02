NORIEGA-EKSTROM, Deborah Kay
Debbie was welcomed into Heaven on November 21, 2018 by our precious Lord Jesus Christ, with open arms and at long last hearing "well done my good and faithful servant" Debbie was born in Douglas, Arizona on March 8, 1958, the daughter of Glen and Mozelle Redwine. Survived by her husband, Curtis Ekstrom; brother, David (Linda) Redwine and her two precious puppies, Abagale and Maddie. Please join us for Debbie's Memorial Service which will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Calvary Chapel East, 8711 E. Speedway Blvd. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.