Norma Amado

AMADO, Norma G.
6/8/1934 - 2/5/2020
Our beloved Mamu passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Marty) Ghazarosian, Carlos (Sylvia) Amado, Albert (Doreen) Amado, Maggie Amado Tellez, and Alix Amado; grandchildren, Albert, Eric, John, Daniel, Annalise, Carlos and Andres Amado, Curtis (Jen) McHenry, Matthew Ghazarosian, Jocelyn and Aaron Tellez-Amado, and Selina, Sophia and Marcos Soto; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Raquel Rico and Margaret Harling and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Carlos M. Amado; grandchildren, Aubrey Amado and Juliana Soto; brother, Carlos Rico and parents, Dolores Garcia Moreno and Carlos Rico Rodriguez. All Services will be at Most Holy Trinity Church, 1300 N. Greasewood Road, Tucson, AZ 85745 on Friday, February 14, 2020 with Visitation at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:00 a.m., and Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.