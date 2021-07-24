Norma Banzhaf

92, of Oro Valley passed away on July 13, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family and the care of hospice. Norma was born the daughter of German immigrants in Loveland, Colorado and resided in Tucson since 1984. On February 19, 1950 Norma married Howard B. Banzhaf, Jr. Norma worked many years as an insurance claims adjuster for State Farm and Sedgwick James. Norma spent 15 wonderful years residing at Fairwinds-Desert Point where she made many dear friends and was active in a variety of community activities. She is survived by her son, Steve (Lori); three grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Nicholas and nine great-grandchildren, Tanner, Zachary, Lex, Asher, Mason, Kiya, Crew, Bryant and Andrew. We will celebrate Norma's life at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021.