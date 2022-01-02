 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norma Benoit

Norma Benoit

  • Updated

BENOIT, Norma (Korom)

Memorial services for Joanne Norma (Korom) Benoit, 85, of Minco, Oklahoma, will be set for a later date in Ohio.

Joanne (Korom) Benoit was born in Barberton, Ohio on March 18, 1936, she died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her home in Minco.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Korom, Sr. and Elnora Mae (Syphers) Wilcox; brothers, William Korom, Joseph Korom, Jr., Melvin Korom and Donald Korom; sisters, Eileen Coleman, Lois Hitchcock, Dorothy Blackwell and Edith Martin.

Joanne is survived by sons, Thomas J. Kitzmiller, James A. Kitzmiller and John A. Kitzmiller; daughters, Sharon L. Brutz, Norma L. Hall and Carol R. Kitzmiller; sisters, Judith Parish and Irma Wilson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by HUBER-REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News