Norma Cook

COOK, Norma Jeane

Age 93, Norma Jeane Cook passed peacefully at Peppi's House Hospice in Tucson, Arizona on the morning of July 6, 2021.

Jeane was born on June 21, 1928 in McPherson, Kansas of the union of Lelland Marion Baldwin and Maudie Fern McConkey. Growing up, she played the trumpet and loved roller skating and tennis. Jeane graduated from Thornville High School in Thornville, Ohio in 1946 and received her B.A. in 1950 from McPherson College, a liberal arts college in McPherson, Kansas related to the Church of the Brethren, in which her father was a minister. In 1967, she received her M.A. in Education from Arizona State University. As a teacher at Tempe High School during the 1960s, Jeane became a reading specialist and developed a speed-reading program. After retiring, she taught Bible classes in churches, womens' study groups and, most recently, at Broadway Proper Senior Living in Tucson, Arizona.

In September 1951, while teaching at Mulvane Public School, Jeane went on a blind date—to a high school football game—where she met Phil Alexander Cook. They married June 1, 1952 in Morrill, Kansas in a ceremony presided by her father. Their marriage lasted 60 years.