Norma passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. The only child of Lawrence and Barbara Hickmen, Norma was a gregarious teenager and at the young age of 17, traveled with her all-girl band, singing and playing the accordion at bars and clubs all over the mid-west & south. Norma married Raymond Desmond at St Rita Catholic Church in Michigan on November 25, 1948. They lived for years in Oak Park with their four children: Lane, Larry, Ray, and Maryann. Norma and Ray retired Tucson, AZ, where she served on her neighborhood board and attended mass at St Anne's Convent Chapel. Norma hosted her family regularly including grandchildren: Maggie, Samantha, Mariah, Julia, Clayton, Brittany, Trevor, and Tim, along with great grandchildren: Anthony, Samuel, Raymond, Charlie, and Fisher. Norma was an excellent cook: you didn't want to miss her acini de pepe soup, her spaghetti and meatballs, or her corned beef and cabbage. After dinner, she gathered everyone around her piano to sing. She remembered every birthday and made each holiday special. She took nightly walks, morning swims, was an avid reader, a talented seamstress, and a loving friend. Always a word of encouragement and a sweet song, Norma will be dearly missed, yet always in our hearts. In lieu of flowers please make your donations to St Anne's Convent in Norma's name at 3820 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750.