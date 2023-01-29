Norma Granillo

80, died peacefully at home on January 22, 2023, surrounded by her beloved daughters and grandchildren. She was born on September 30, 1942, in Vicam, Sonora, Mexico and came to Arizona when she was 2. Norma was an amazing and loving woman with a beautiful soul who left us too soon. Norma dedicated her life to being a devoted mother and Nana. To ensure her daughters could attend St. Ambrose School, Norma worked many years as the Librarian and After School Coordinator, and many students called her "Mom". Norma then worked for Pima County and ultimately retired from the State of Arizona in 2005. In 2006, Norma finally became the "Nana" that she always wanted to be. Norma loved her family more than anything. Norma is survived by her children, Felicia Granillo-Mendivil, Edie Granillo-Baker, Grace Morales (Cesar) and her four grandchildren, Collin Baker, Santiago Morales, Alessandra Morales and Nathaniel Mendivil. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Ernesto and Jessie Felix and her four siblings, Ernie Felix, Maria Felix, Raquel Felix and Enrique Felix. Norma is survived by her brother, Frank Felix and sisters, Connie Zazueta and Jessie Santa Cruz. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel), with the Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. The Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, 300 S. Tucson Blvd. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.