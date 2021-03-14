Norma Kelly

KELLY, Norma Volonte
79, passed away March 3, 2021 at her home, surrounded by people whom she loved. She was recently diagnosed with incurable late stage colon and liver cancer. Born in Napa, CA, daughter of Mario and Katherine Volonte, she grew up in Napa, where she attended school and worked on the family pear ranch. After graduating from Napa High School in 1959, Norma started her career with The Federal Reserve Bank in 1960, then a year later she began her rewarding career with State Farm Insurance in Sonoma County, California. August 1982, Norma married the love of her life, Michael Kelly. They then relocated to his hometown of Tucson, Arizona where she started working for the College of Law, University of Arizona.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Mike and her parents, Mario and Katherine. She is survived by her sister, Marion Walker (Dean) of Santa Rosa, CA; brothers-in-law, Tim Kelly (Margaret) of Tucson, AZ, Pat Kelly, Tucson, AZ; sister-in-law, Betsy Kelly; nephew, Michael Walker (Crystal) and nieces, Michelle Walker Key (Lyle), Lauren Kelly (Alex), Erin Kelly and Megan Kelly. In addition, she is survived by five great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew.
Norma took great pride in homes in Santa Rosa and Tucson, along with showing her gardening skills. Norma loved spending time with family and friends and was known for her excellent meals. Norma will be greatly missed and was loved deeply.
The family would like to thank Memorial Hospice for the compassionate and remarkable help caring for Norma. A celebration of life will be held later this year in Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please visit Norma's guest book to share fond memories. Memorial Contributions can be made to Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by DANIELS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, Santa Rosa, CA.