Norma Kelly

79, passed away March 3, 2021 at her home, surrounded by people whom she loved. She was recently diagnosed with incurable late stage colon and liver cancer. Born in Napa, CA, daughter of Mario and Katherine Volonte, she grew up in Napa, where she attended school and worked on the family pear ranch. After graduating from Napa High School in 1959, Norma started her career with The Federal Reserve Bank in 1960, then a year later she began her rewarding career with State Farm Insurance in Sonoma County, California. August 1982, Norma married the love of her life, Michael Kelly. They then relocated to his hometown of Tucson, Arizona where she started working for the College of Law, University of Arizona.