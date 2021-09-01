Norma Niblett

NIBLETT, Norma Adrienne Booth and Charles

Our dear little mother, Norma, has gone to join USAF Ret Col. Charles Tillman Niblett, her husband of 66 years who passed away in 2010. She was living her 100th year on earth. She leaves behind her daughters, Linda Budge Garrison (Lee Garrison) and Adrienne Wilson (Chuck Wilson); four grandsons and their wives, and seven great-grandchildren, along with eight step-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She also has cousins in Bastrop, Texas and Athens, Georgia.

Born in the Texas Hill Country in 1921 in Red Rock, she graduated from Smithville High School and the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in elementary education. A loyal Texan her entire life, she was orphaned at an early age, but grew up with her grandparents and 12 aunts and uncles who cared for her. Because she was so cute and little, known and loved by all 100 people who lived in Red Rock at the time, she always thought her biography should be called "A Child of the Town". A lifelong learner, she tried to go to school at the age of four but, was sent home by her cousin the teacher who then gave her lessons at home. She was in all the musical events and oratory performances held on the stage at Duncan's silent movie theatre and remembered dressing in her best blue dress to sing "Alice Blue Gown".