Our hearts are full of sorrow with the passing of Norma Overton, 85; she was welcomed home with the angels in Heaven on August 17, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Overton; her parents, Juan Madero Jr. and Jennie Quinonez; sister-in-law, Norma Quinonez. Surviving are sons, Mark (Terry) Overton and Michael (Shelly) Overton; brothers, Robert (Olga) Madero, Arturo Quinonez and David (Joni) Quinonez. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MOTUARY (North Chapel) 204 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Friday, August 26, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.