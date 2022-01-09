Norman Fenton

Fenton was born in Brooklyn, New York and attended Syracuse University where he received his law degree and met his future wife, Marjorie. Influenced by his beloved father-in-law Robert Daru - whom he called a "lawyer's-lawyer" - in 1957 they moved to Tucson, where Fenton began a long and illustrious career in law and dedication to the Tucson community he grew to love.

Among his many contributions, most noted are those in areas near and dear to his heart. While serving as presiding judge of the Pima County Conciliation Court from 1970 to 1985, he spearheaded the development of the Conciliation and Mediation Program for Families in Dispute which emphasized the impact of divorce on children. After retiring from 25 years as an Arizona Superior Court judge, in 1992 he founded "Courts Are Us," a youth employment program aimed at educating high school students about the legal system and its inherent role in our democracy. He was instrumental in helping form Tucson's first Boys Club, later becoming the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson, and served as president of the board of directors at the time the Steve Daru branch building was dedicated in 1963. He remained a longtime supporter of this organization.