Norman Flagg

FLAGG, Norman Lee
89, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully at home on January 21, 2021. Norm is survived by his wife, Carolanne and two children, Sue Fairbanks and James Flagg who will all miss his larger than life personality and wicked sense of humor. Norm was born in Detroit in 1932; calling the Chicago area his home until he served in the Marine Corp from 1954 to 1956. Norm went on to earn a Bachelors in Fine Arts from the University of Miami in 1958. His talents as an artist and writer led to a 26-year career as an advertising executive with Glaxo Smith Kline (formerly SK&F) in Philadelphia, PA where he met Carolanne his wife of 47 years. Norm was a gifted sleight of hand magician, and he fulfilled a longtime dream of having a venue to perform his magical skills. Together with Carolanne they opened Illusions Restaurant in Bryn Mawr, PA in 1979; and then moving to Tucson in 1983 opened Illusions here. An avid athlete Norm enjoyed jogging, cycling, tennis, sailing and swimming. He participated in (and finished) the 100+ mile Tour de Tucson ten times. His love for all creatures great and small extended to include visiting scorpions which were never killed but relocated back outdoors. All the wonderful cats and dogs that Norm cared for during his life will be happy to be reunited with him.
No services are planned at this time. Donations can be made in his name to the Humane Society of Tucson. https://hssaz.org Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.