Norman Wilkes Jetta, of Oro Valley and Tucson, passed away November 22, 2022, at age 90 from extended illnesses. Self-reliance, hard work, and a zest for learning were Norm's foundation through life. He was a 2003 graduate of the MIS Program at the University of Arizona, after his 70th birthday. Born in Louisville, KY on September 12, 1932, he was raised there by his parents, Norman Jetta and Elfreida (Wilkes) Jetta, before graduating from duPont Manual High School. He served in the US Army, earned a mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University in 1956, and achieved registration as a professional engineer that led to a long career with General Electric. He lived and worked throughout the US in the early days of the space program, and later in consumer and industrial machinery. A 1978 MBA degree from Drexel University helped move him into his second career of independent consulting in systems engineering and project management, before beginning his third career in IT consulting that continued into his 80's. Outside interests that he shared with others included automobiles and racing, veterinary work, marksmanship, travel, and his Finnish heritage … not to mention an occasional trip to the pool to work on his tan and enjoy a cold drink. Norm's fellowships included president of Theta Tau fraternity at Purdue, and memberships in the Masonic Lodge and United Church of Christ. Those who knew him best will always remember his reasoning behind so many of his interests and pursuits: "Because it's cool." Norm will be loved and missed by his sons Steve and Kurt Jetta, grandson Connor Jetta, and granddaughters Susie and Cami Jetta, as well as the many friends he met along the way.