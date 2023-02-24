Norman Katz, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home on February 11, 2023, just three days shy of his 97th birthday. Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Norman lived for many years in Fair Lawn and Flemington, NJ, before retiring and relocating to Tucson in 1993. Norman enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating in 1943 from East Side High School, Paterson. He later graduated from the Ohio State University. He was an entrepreneur, owning and operating The Radburn Cleaners in Radburn, NJ, for many years. In 1979, he relocated to Flemington, where he owned and operated the equestrian Colossal Horse Farm where he maintained a large stable of very successful trotter horses. He loved all animals throughout his life and cared for many, many dogs. Norman is predeceased by his ex-wife, Rosalyn Blank Katz; his wife, Betty Rota Katz; his wife, Nancy Jensen Katz and his sister, Helen Katz Neiman. He is survived by two children, his sister, Marcia Katz Sternfeld of Washington, DC.; many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews, who will cherish his memory forever, as well as his long-time caregiver, Mary Zormeier and his beloved dog, Patsy. No memorial services are planned. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.