Norman Mingus was born in Douglas AZ July 8, 1946 and passed away at his home in Tucson August 15, 2023 following a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Alice, daughter Julie (Anthony) DePrima, Santa Cruz, CA, sons, Jarrod Mingus and Jason Mingus, Tucson, and beloved granddaughter Lula DePrima, Santa Cruz. Also survived by brothers LeRoy (Helen) Mingus of Sierra Vista, Eugene (Shirley) Mingus of Safford, and sister Johnnie May Putz of Ellsworth MI. He was preceded by his grandparents, Lula and Russell Noyes, mother Minnie Stidham, sister Barbara Nalley, niece Sharon Paskiewicz, nephew Michael Mingus, and lifelong friend Larry Dougherty.Norm worked in the communications field starting with Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company in 1968 and retiring from Qwest in 2001. He later contracted telephone work at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. He was a member of the Communication Workers of America, the Telephone Pioneers, and a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan. Norm enjoyed working in his shop, camping, hiking, and taking long walks along the shores of Monterey Bay. He was known for his easygoing nature and willingness to help others. The family expresses thanks for the loving care Norm received from his hospice team at Agape Hospice and his private caregivers from Marik, LLC. A private memorial is planned.