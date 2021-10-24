Norman Nicolson

NICOLSON, Norman (Norm)
Norm Nicolson was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Judy and James Nicolson on June 11, 1940. He passed away Friday, October 15th from the progression of Alzheimer's.
He leaves behind his wife, Sherry Nicolson; a daughter, Heather Hughes (Steve); granddaughter, Birdie Hughes; brothers, Derry Nicolson (Paula) of London and Alan Nicolson (Margaret) of Glasgow; sister-in-law Linda Crosswhite of Glendale, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.
He immigrated to the US when he was 18 years old and earned a BS degree from San Jose State University in engineering, a master's degree in business from University of California Irvine, and a doctorate in technology from University of Southern California. He began his career while in college working in the semi-conductor business. After his doctorate he worked in education as an administrator of educational technology for 40 years. He was employed by Santa Ana School District, LA Community College District, and California State University.
Norm loved his work but found time to share the joys of sailing, skiing, swimming, golf, and travel with his wife Sherry. He resided in Southern California until he retired when he and his wife Sherry moved to Hawaii. There he was a hospice volunteer for over 13 years, spending morning hours swimming with turtles or perfecting his surfing or stand-up paddleboarding. On many occasions he joined his buddies John and Ben for adventurous hikes all over Oahu. He was an avid reader and a student of New Thought and Zen Buddhism-----he was a seeker of truth. Sherry and Norm moved to Marana, Arizona three years ago, where he struggled with Alzheimer's.
We will miss his endearing smile, his British humor, his kind, caring, accepting, thoughtful, and gentle ways. Friends and family agree that he was a brilliant man of few words but always words worth hearing.
Norm donated his body to the University of Arizona Medical School. A gathering for friends and family to honor his life will be held in November----location and date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Surfrider Foundation or Unity of Tucson.