Norman Nicolson

NICOLSON, Norman (Norm)

Norm Nicolson was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Judy and James Nicolson on June 11, 1940. He passed away Friday, October 15th from the progression of Alzheimer's.

He leaves behind his wife, Sherry Nicolson; a daughter, Heather Hughes (Steve); granddaughter, Birdie Hughes; brothers, Derry Nicolson (Paula) of London and Alan Nicolson (Margaret) of Glasgow; sister-in-law Linda Crosswhite of Glendale, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.

He immigrated to the US when he was 18 years old and earned a BS degree from San Jose State University in engineering, a master's degree in business from University of California Irvine, and a doctorate in technology from University of Southern California. He began his career while in college working in the semi-conductor business. After his doctorate he worked in education as an administrator of educational technology for 40 years. He was employed by Santa Ana School District, LA Community College District, and California State University.