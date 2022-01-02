Norman Schaffer

SCHAFFER, Norman Lewis

of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2021 at the age of 83.

Norm was born to parents, Max and Bessie Schaffer on June 9, 1938, in Chicago, IL. He and his family moved to Los Angeles when Norm was a child. He attended Fairfax High School. In 1960, he married his high-school sweetheart, Lynda Merritt. Norm and Lynda had one child.

For more than 25 years, Norm worked as a title officer until he retired in 2005. He then moved to Tucson, AZ to spend his golden years with friends. He loved to dance, travel, and eat at his beloved restaurants. He was a generous man who loved to take care of others.

Norm is survived by his daughter, Blythe Palamara and son-in- law, James Palamara; two grandchildren, Julia and Preston Palamara; his sister, Leah Moses; nephews, Joel and Jordan and niece, Tai. He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Bessie Schaffer and wife, Lynda Merritt.His funeral will be privately held with his family. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.