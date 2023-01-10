Nortrud Stith, 79, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2022. Nortrud, or "Didi," as she was known by many, was born on September 16, 1943, in Frankfurt, Germany, during World War II. Didi completed her schooling in Germany, receiving a business degree, that led to six years in the finance and banking industries. Didi immigrated to the United States in 1966. Shortly after, she met Harry P. Stith, and the two were soon married. Didi and Harry were successful business owners, owning and operating two Arizona businesses. The two of them made a loving couple and great business partners. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she dearly loved her children and granddaughter, who knew her as "Omi." She and her husband traveled the world together and treasured their second home in Carlsbad, California. Didi's passion was golfing; she won numerous city and statewide golf championships and made lifelong friends on the golf course. Didi inspired others with her fascinating life story, compassion for others, and generosity. Her quick wit, smile, and charming outlook will never be forgotten. She is survived by her loving children, Carolyne Addison (Tom), Dean Stith (Angela), and granddaughter Savannah Addison. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Harry Stith. Per her request, no services are planned. After 14 years of waiting, Didi and Harry will be reunited. The family will preserve their memory by letting them spend eternity at sea together.