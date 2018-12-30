NOTHEIS, Margaret E.
91, of Tucson, died on October 22, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Notheis and daughter, Elizabeth A. Notheis. She is survived by her children, Michael J. (Marcia) Notheis of Tucson, AZ, Christine M. (Thomas) Schumacher of Grafton, WI and Patrick J. (Sandra) Notheis of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, AZ, 85715. Donations in her name in lieu of flowers or gifts should be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. of Tucson at www.ALZ.org. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.