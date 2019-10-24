ROBINETTE, O. Glenn "Robbie"
90, passed away October 16, 2019 peacefully in his home in Tucson. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 23, 1929 and moved to Tucson in 1944 to attend Tucson High School and the Unniversity of Arizona's College of Business/Accounting. He met his wife, Erika, in Germany when he served in the US Army Occupation Army, Tank Battalion from 1951-1953. He worked for Price Waterhouse for two years and then Hughes Aircraft Company for 30 years in procurement management. He ran his own tax/accounting firm for over 20 years. He was a member of the Epes Randolph Lodge (free Mason) #32F&AM (over 50 years), York Rite Bodies, Companion and Knight; Shriner's of North America, Elk's Lodge, and Demolay. He was a member of the National Association of Tax Professionals. Robbie is survived by his wife, Erika Robinette and his two children, Ron Robinette and Karen Robinette Prewitt, as well as his six grandchildren. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.