Ofelia Torres

TORRES, Ofelia Morales

Passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on December 22, 2021, in the care of Hospice. She is survived by her sons, Danny Casarez, Richard Torres (Laura Lane), Steve Torres (Georgina), and daughter, Belinda McBride (Terry), all residing in Tucson, AZ; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reynaldo Torres; her parents, Gregorio Morales and Clara Bustamante, and six brothers and three sisters.

Ofelia was born in La Union, New Mexico on December 6, 1929. She grew up on a farm and lived in Hatch, New Mexico before moving to Tucson, AZ in 1953. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church. For 36 years, Ofelia, was a Eucharistic Minister and would give Holy Communion and Pray with those who were "homebound." Mom, "Thank You" so very much for being such a loving mother to us. You will "Forever remain in a special place in our hearts!"

A private Memorial Service will be held at Sacred Heart Church. Ofelia will be buried at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana where her late husband, Rey, is interred. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association Desert Southwest Chapter. Our family wishes to thank and will forever be grateful to Casa Hospice at The Hacienda for their outstanding care, compassion, and professionalism during her stay. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.