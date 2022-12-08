Oletha Gustus

Oletha Frances Gustus, or "Lee" as she preferred to be called, sadly passed away comfortably at her home on November 12th following a long struggle with cancer. Lee was born on May 17th, 1937 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Robert and Cressie (Mable) Bostic, and was the second youngest of six children. Lee moved to Tucson with her parents, and younger brother Larry in 1958. She continued her education at the University of Arizona and received her bachelor's degree in education. In 1959 she began a long and distinguished career as a teacher and counselor with the Sunnyside School District at both Sunnyside and Desert View High Schools. Lee returned to U of A and completed two masters degrees, one in Education and a second in Counseling and Guidance. She had a deep passion for education and helping people achieve their goals, and she was very proud of her students and her work. Lee married William Gustus on December 22, 1962, and they remained together until his death in August 2020. She is survived by their three adult children, William R. (Diane) Gustus, Richard Gustus, and Elizabeth M. Nazzaro (Thomas), four grandchildren Michaela Gustus, Taylor Lowry, Lileanna Nazzaro, Mari Nazzaro, her brother Larry (Beverly) Bostic, many nieces and nephews, and all the good she did in this world. Lee was a proud member of St Mark's Presbyterian Church since 1960, where she served as a Deacon and wrote two books on the church's history. She was also a member of the DAR, and Phi Delta Kappa. Volunteering and helping others was in her nature, and she spent much of her time doing that right up until the end. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 1200pm at St Mark's Presbyterian Church 3809 E. 3rd Street Tucson, AZ. All friends, coworkers, and former students are welcome. A light lunch and beverages will served afterwards for those whom would like to share a meal and good memories of Lee. A private burial will take place Monday, December 12th, at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests tributes be made in Lee's name to Youth On Their Own, a program that supports high school graduation and continued success of youth experiencing homelessness in Pima County. Donations can be made online at https://yoto.org/donations/, by phone at (520) 545-0689, or by check sent to 1660 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.