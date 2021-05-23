Olga Alcantar

ALCANTAR, Olga C.
of Tucson passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021. Olga was born in Bisbee, AZ, on January 23, 1939. Survived by husband, George; son, George Jr. (Joyce); granddaughters, Gia and Sabrina; great-grandsons, Jovon and Joel; sister, Yesmin Bell and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter, Cynthia; sisters, Norma, Gloria, Pearl and parents. Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
