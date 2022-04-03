 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Olga Grasso

  • Updated

GRASSO, Olga Szarka

It's with great sadness, we announce the passing of our wonderful mother, Olga Szarka Grasso on March 17, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Olga is survived by her five kids: David (Theresa), Dawn, Danielle (John), Darryl and Daphne (Mark); her grandchildren, Rachel (Jon), Alexandra, Blake and Jax; and her great- grandchildren, Kimberley, Parker and JT.

Olga was born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium; receiving an excellent education including fluency in five languages. She enjoyed collecting stamps as a young girl and later in life collected bird statues and art. She was an adamant daily cross word puzzle solver and routinely played competitive bridge and other card games with friends and had traveled much of the world. Two of her favorite hobbies were gardening and dancing. She was particularly proud of her variations of roses and the compliments she and her dance partner; Vince often received. She was meticulous about her appearance and wore beautiful heels, jewelry and often the color white in her dresses well into her 90's. She raised her children with a strong work ethic, attributes of fairness, faith and honesty and acceptance of all people. She often told us she lived a great life, had no unachieved dreams and was thankful for all she was able to enjoy. We will miss her beautiful soul. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Dalke, Jeanette H. Jean Dalke died peacefully March 18, 2022 in her home in Plfugerville, Texas. Born Anita Jeanette Harper, she grew up in Hutchinson Kansas, raised her family in Homewood/Flossmoor Illinois, and lived most of her life in Tucson Arizona. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Dalke ....

Read more

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News