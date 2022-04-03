Olga Grasso

Olga was born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium; receiving an excellent education including fluency in five languages. She enjoyed collecting stamps as a young girl and later in life collected bird statues and art. She was an adamant daily cross word puzzle solver and routinely played competitive bridge and other card games with friends and had traveled much of the world. Two of her favorite hobbies were gardening and dancing. She was particularly proud of her variations of roses and the compliments she and her dance partner; Vince often received. She was meticulous about her appearance and wore beautiful heels, jewelry and often the color white in her dresses well into her 90's. She raised her children with a strong work ethic, attributes of fairness, faith and honesty and acceptance of all people. She often told us she lived a great life, had no unachieved dreams and was thankful for all she was able to enjoy. We will miss her beautiful soul. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.