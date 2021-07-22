 Skip to main content
Olga Morales

MORALES, Olga G.

83, passed away July 17, 2021. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Monday, July 26, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment to follow at South Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

