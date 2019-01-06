OLIVAS, Lupe L.
of Tucson, AZ was born on July 26, 1942 and passed away December 30, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Henry; son, Enrique; parents, Eva and Rudolph Leon and brother, Rudy Leon. She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn; sons, Frank, Anthony, Jose (Aimee), Alejandro and Miguel; sister, Virginia Wortman; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Viewing is at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway. Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass: 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 11, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Parish. Interment at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery