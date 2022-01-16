Oliver Smalling

84, passed away January 9, 2022, in Tucson. He was born in Macon, Georgia and served as an Optometry Officer in the US Army for 22 years. Oliver is survived by sons, Mark (Maria) and Brad (Tracey); grandchildren, Brandon Tyler, Cynthia, and Mark Jr.; siblings, Bonnie, Rowena and Al. Predeceased by his wife, Stella and parents. Service will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Viewing: 4:30 p.m., Service: 5:30 p.m.