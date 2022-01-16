 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oliver Smalling

Oliver Smalling

SMALLING, Dr. Oliver Howard "Doc"

84, passed away January 9, 2022, in Tucson. He was born in Macon, Georgia and served as an Optometry Officer in the US Army for 22 years. Oliver is survived by sons, Mark (Maria) and Brad (Tracey); grandchildren, Brandon Tyler, Cynthia, and Mark Jr.; siblings, Bonnie, Rowena and Al. Predeceased by his wife, Stella and parents. Service will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Viewing: 4:30 p.m., Service: 5:30 p.m.

