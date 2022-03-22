Olivia Bedford

Cajero Bedford, Olivia

Olivia Cajero Bedford passed away February 9, 2022. Survived by beloved children, Travis Bedford; Tara Bedford Chipman, son-in-law David Chipman; grandchildren, Allison and Carson Chipman and sister, Monica Cajero Tardino, brother-in-law Victor Tardino. Olivia, a native Tucsonan, was preceded in death by parents, Carmen and Bernardo "Nayo" Cajero.

Olivia was a hairstylist by trade and owned O'Hair International. A career change in the late 1980s led to Olivia working for the AZ Office of Tourism, the Smuggler's Inn, and Old Tucson Studios.

In 2000, she ran for the AZ House of Representatives, following in her parents' footsteps. Olivia lost but came back stronger and won her first election two years later. She served in both the AZ House and Senate for 16 years. She loved representing her constituents and will be remembered for campaigning by standing in the bed of her purple truck waving at voters. Olivia backed the working class, fighting for teachers, law enforcement, and unions. She was a pro-choice voter and worked to save the beautiful Sonoran desert from overdevelopment.