Olivia Bedford

Cajero Bedford, Olivia
Olivia Cajero Bedford passed away February 9, 2022. Survived by beloved children, Travis Bedford; Tara Bedford Chipman, son-in-law David Chipman; grandchildren, Allison and Carson Chipman and sister, Monica Cajero Tardino, brother-in-law Victor Tardino. Olivia, a native Tucsonan, was preceded in death by parents, Carmen and Bernardo "Nayo" Cajero.
Olivia was a hairstylist by trade and owned O'Hair International. A career change in the late 1980s led to Olivia working for the AZ Office of Tourism, the Smuggler's Inn, and Old Tucson Studios.
In 2000, she ran for the AZ House of Representatives, following in her parents' footsteps. Olivia lost but came back stronger and won her first election two years later. She served in both the AZ House and Senate for 16 years. She loved representing her constituents and will be remembered for campaigning by standing in the bed of her purple truck waving at voters. Olivia backed the working class, fighting for teachers, law enforcement, and unions. She was a pro-choice voter and worked to save the beautiful Sonoran desert from overdevelopment.
Upon leaving the Senate, Olivia returned to her dance class with long-time friends, a highlight of her day. She loved her home, yard work, climbing ladders, her javelinas, and keeping up with state and national politics, always with an opinion on both. Olivia really loved cats, especially recently Chipper and Baby Dingdong.
Donations in Olivia's memory may be made to www.plannedparenthood.org or to www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
A celebration of Olivia's life will be held March 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712.