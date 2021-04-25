Olivia Lundin

LUNDIN, Olivia Valenzuela
left this earthy realm on April 19, 2021, after a long courageous battle with metastatic cancer. She was a young 71 years old.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Delia and sister, Jenny. Survived by her children, Iris and Ben and grandchild, Kiele.
Born, raised, and lived in Tucson, Arizona her entire life, she dedicated over 31 years to the City of Tucson wearing many hats. As a mail clerk, library assistant, secretary, and courtroom scribe. As performed in the early stages of parks and recreation, she did have more of a joy and enthusiasm for that field, but the city of Tucson had different things in mind. For the city, she was most proud of helping and carrying out 2000 curb cuts downtown. This allowed more travel for anyone who could benefit from street corners being handicap accessible. During her time there, she served the community in a myriad of ways. She was innovative in projects that would bring the city into the future which added many benefits and value to the Tucson community
During her retirement years, she enjoyed arts & crafts, slide dance workout classes, going to the movies, and greatly enjoyed volunteer work for the Habitat of Humanity. She also had gone back to college and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree from NAU.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Visitation on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, 204 S. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701. Followed by Mass the next day at 11:00 a.m., at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713 and on to Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705.