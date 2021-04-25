Olivia Lundin

Born, raised, and lived in Tucson, Arizona her entire life, she dedicated over 31 years to the City of Tucson wearing many hats. As a mail clerk, library assistant, secretary, and courtroom scribe. As performed in the early stages of parks and recreation, she did have more of a joy and enthusiasm for that field, but the city of Tucson had different things in mind. For the city, she was most proud of helping and carrying out 2000 curb cuts downtown. This allowed more travel for anyone who could benefit from street corners being handicap accessible. During her time there, she served the community in a myriad of ways. She was innovative in projects that would bring the city into the future which added many benefits and value to the Tucson community