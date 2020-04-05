Olivia Washington

WASHINGTON, Olivia Maxine
27 years old, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Germany, Olivia was the devoted daughter of Samuel Washington and Birgit Washington. Olivia graduated from La Cholla High School in 2009. Growing up Olivia enjoyed painting, drawing, cooking, playing soccer, and tennis. Olivia's charming, creative, and artistic virtues shined in adulthood through her grace, humbleness, and humor. She was quick to share a meme that invoked laughter or share keen haute couture fashion sense. Olivia was a gentle soul who loved her two cats, Spencer and Christian, whom she rescued from the animal shelter. Left to cherish memories of Olivia are her beloved parents: father, Samuel Washington and mother, Birgit Washington; brothers, Tony Washington and Paul Washington; grandmother, Glenda Edmonds; aunt, Laila Washington Kelly (Alan); uncle, Rashid Washington (Aubrey); cousins, Kayla Valley and Cameron Kelly; cats, Christian and Spencer and numerous other special friends and relatives. Arrangements to be made at a later date due to social distancing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.