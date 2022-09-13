Oonagh Morrison

Oonagh was born June 26, 1944 in Belfast, Northern Ireland UK, and died August 19, 2022, peacefully, at home in Tucson after a short illness, under the care of Grace Hospice. Oonagh will be remembered by her many friends in Tucson and beyond for her unfailing kindness and generosity to those in need of help or encouragement. She will be missed for her warmth, good humor, and her ready smile. Her great personal strength and courage helped her overcome life's challenges; she used her experience and life skills to help others facing similar problems. She served on the Board of The Haven, a Tucson charity dedicated to supporting women of all backgrounds recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. As a respected business woman and owner of Hal Burns Flowerland, she was an active member of Tucson Association of Executives. A celebration of her life was held September 10, 2022 at The Haven. She leaves one sister, June, brother-in-law Jon, and her three nieces, Louise, Mandy, and Stephanie. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home.