OPPENHEIMER, Michael Richard
passed away January 12, 2019 in Tarzana, CA after many years struggling with severe depression and alcohol dependency. Mike was born on May 14, 1990 in Guatemala City, Guatemala and lived with his parents in Boise, ID, Elko, NV, and Ennis, MT before moving to Tucson at the age of five. He attended Ironwood Elementary School, Tortolita Middle School, and Mountain View HS, before graduating from high school in Bonners Ferry, ID in 2008. After high school, Mike graduated from the Tulsa Welding School and became a welder in Tucson until his dependency issues interrupted his promising career. He worked at both Caid Industries and Sunwest Supply in Tucson. Mike was a quiet, introspective, and eccentric soul who often lived in his own world. Mike played soccer with AYSO and the Randolph Rangers for a total of 11 years as well many seasons at Thornydale Little League. He especially enjoyed swimming and snorkeling in Florida and Sonora, camping in Arizona, and snowboarding in Idaho. He loved toasting marshmallows over a campfire and setting off fireworks on the 4th of July. Mike is survived by his parents, Bill and Barbara Oppenheimer of Tucson, and his sister, Claire Ferreira (Greg), of Tucson and a daughter, Amayah Flores. He is also survived by grandmothers, Marcia J. Hahn of Denver, CO, Virginia Oppenheimer of St Petersburg, FL; uncle, Steve Hahn (Sandy) of Denver, CO; aunts, Jill Hahn of Littleton, CO, Chris Bishop of Elizabeth, CO, Fran Oppenheimer of Gainesville, FL, Carol Oppenheimer (Steve Zagerman) of Petaluma, CA, Jill Oppenheimer (Alain Carriere) of Montreal, Canada, Robin Brassie of Albuquerque NM, 14 first cousins and many, many others in his extended family and friends who touched Mike's life. Please consider a donation in Mike's memory to Beacon House Association of San Pedro, California. http://www.thebeaconhouse.org Arrangements by ARGOS FUNERAL SERVICES.