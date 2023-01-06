Origa Jordan

Ms. Olga S. Jordan passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 25, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona, after a brief illness. Ms. Jordan was born to Wataru and Yoshie Takahashi on July 19, 1928, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. There she attended a Japanese and English school to excel in both languages. Upon the early passing of her father, the family moved back to Japan pre-World War II. Ms. Jordan spent her formative years in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, and on the Izumi Fukushima Farm. She was dedicated to acts of service throughout her life. Ms. Jordan sewed coats from scrapped army blankets for returning soldiers, performed language interpretation and clerical work for the U.S. Military, and ultimately ran a radio program during the Korean War. Following the war, she moved to Tucson, Arizona, where she raised her family and spent time serving the city. She became a proud Naturalized U.S. Citizen on December 3, 1962. After many years of loyal service, Ms. Jordan retired from the City of Tucson in 1992. Ms. Jordan is survived by her sister, Tetsko "Grace" Konno; her best friend of over fifty years Gin Echizenya "Ginny" Mitchell; her children, Donna O. Tobias (Ed) and Robin E. Williams; Grandchildren, Jennifer L. Soto (Mario Jr.), Christy A. Sain (Trent), Michael B. Marsh (Mary), Sarah E. Baldwin (Charlie) and Jonathan A. Williams; and Great-Grandchildren Cydney-Nichole S. Marsh, Mario "Bubba" A. Soto III, Kayla L. Varner, Jacob A. Varner (Angela), Stephanie "Cha-cha" L. Soto (USMC), Roman G. Marsh, Maximiliano "Max" Marsh, Antonio "Tony" A. Cota-Marsh, Audrey Y. Marsh, Brock A. Marsh, Henry "Taki" T. Baldwin. Ms. Jordan was preceded in death by her father, Wataru Takahashi; her mother, Yoshie B. Takahashi (Izumi); her sisters, Mitsuko "Ruth" Onuma and Noriko "Cathy" Sasaki; and her brother, Koresumi "Harry" Takahashi. Ms. Jordan took great pride in her family as a devoted and loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She was never without one or more of them in tow. Her heart was always in Japan with her siblings, nieces, and nephew. She was an extraordinary cook who honored her Japanese heritage through her food and instilled these values in her family daily. She was an avid Arizona Wildcat fan, a competitive bowler, and passionate about the arts of ceramics, painting, textiles, and gardening. She loved the beach, making people laugh, and cuddling with her dogs (Hatchi and Kenta). She liked a good hamburger and, last but not least, Elvis Presley. Ms. Jordan was, and through her honored legacy, will continue to be her family's pillar matriarch. Ms. Jordan will be forever missed. A celebration of Ms. Olga S. Jordan's life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2 PM at Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave, Oro Valley, AZ 85704. Donations in Origa "Olga" Sumiye Jordan's Memory may be planted at Tohono Chul Gardens. https://tohonochul.org/support/make-your-gift/