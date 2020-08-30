Orion Samorano

SAMORANO, Orion Page
On June 21, 2020, our beautiful little boy, Orion Page Samorano went to heaven after a tragic accident in the pool. Orion and his twin brother, Maverick were born in Tucson, Arizona on September 27, 2017, to parents, Whitney and Fermin Samorano. Orion was a beautiful little boy with a zest for life and an infectious laugh who enjoyed everything outdoors. Some of his happiest moments were in the backyard running and squealing in joy with a halo of blonde curls bouncing around his head. He loved drawing with crayons, coloring his grandma's backyard with chalk, playing with his trains, watching Tinker Bell and Baby Shark and swimming in the pool. Full of love, he had hugs for everyone even people he just met. He was a blessing to us all. Though his life was brief, he showed us an innocent joy for life that we will carry on in his honor.
He is survived his parents, by his twin brother, Maverick; his great-grandfather, Bob Crites; his maternal grandparents, Diana Crites and Page Misenhimer (Lonie); his paternal grandparents, Manuel and Hortencia Samorano; his aunt, Keely Rodgers (Jim); his uncles, Manny Samorano (Virginia), Danny Samorano, Roy Samorano, Mike Hamilton and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations be made to the Orion Page Samorano Fund
The Orion Page Samorano fund will provide scholarships for underserved youth and youth-serving organizations to participate in First Tee of Tucson Youth Golf and Life Skills programs, School Programs, and Junior Golf Tournaments. The First Tee of Tucson provides extraordinary youth development opportunities for young people to expand their perspectives and prepare for the future. You can follow the link below: https://www.thefirstteetucson.org/donate/ Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
