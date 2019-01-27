ORTA, Eva 11/20/1921 - 1/22/2019
with great sorrow the family of Eva Orta announces the final journey of their beloved mom, nana and great-nana. The final journey she has made to her heavenly home at the age of 97. She will join her one and only true love, Albert; her loving parents, brothers and sisters. Eva is survived by her children, Andy (Rosie), Jerry (Julie), Eddie (Kathy), Elaine (Mariano), Rosie (Thomas) Glenn III and one sister, Bertha Olivas. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Michelle, Andy Jr., Michael, Monica, Jeraldine, Bobby, Joey, Gabriel, Selina, Brianna, Frankie and Tommy; 22 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends, our mama will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at EVERGREEN MORTUARY CHAPEL, Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Hope Cemetery.