ORTEGA, Socorro R.
of Tucson, AZ, born January 10, 1926, went peacefully to be with our Lord on July 13, 2018 at the young age of 92. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Juan L. Ortega and her sons, John R. Ortega, Thomas D. Ortega and Michael D. Ortega. She is survived by sons, Richard R. Ortega (Mona) and Martin D. Ortega (Jackie). Known as Nana to too many to list and cherished by all. She was a woman strong in faith to God, family, church and community. She will be greatly missed by us all. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 18, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Thursday, July 19, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Church, 602 W. Ajo Way. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.